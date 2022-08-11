Swiss National Bank Buys 33,000 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $104,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,597,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 3.3 %

MLM opened at $365.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.20 and a 200 day moving average of $352.00. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

