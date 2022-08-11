Swiss National Bank Buys 79,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $82,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXP opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

