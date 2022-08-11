Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $87,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.18%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

