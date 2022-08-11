Swiss National Bank Has $103.86 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $103,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 80.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 932,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 628,965 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

