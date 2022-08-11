Swiss National Bank Has $79.57 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $79,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $262.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.42. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.23.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

