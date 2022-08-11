Swiss National Bank Has $80.35 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $80,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Avantor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after buying an additional 475,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,574,000 after buying an additional 482,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $248,301,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Avantor by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,606,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,627,000 after buying an additional 1,024,734 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avantor to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

