Swiss National Bank Has $84.74 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $84,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,773,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 351,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TECK. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.