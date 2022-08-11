Swiss National Bank Has $87.16 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,873 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $87,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BBY opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

