Swiss National Bank Has $88.04 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $88,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $169.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.62.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.