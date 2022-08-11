Swiss National Bank Has $95.76 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $95,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $328.87 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.60 and its 200 day moving average is $372.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

