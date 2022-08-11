Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $80,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

ACGL stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

