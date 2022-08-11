Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $83,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 9.8 %

RCL stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

