Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $92,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $13,609,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.1 %

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $532.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.35 and its 200 day moving average is $430.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

