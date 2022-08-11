Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $85,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransUnion Stock Up 5.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

NYSE:TRU opened at $82.69 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

