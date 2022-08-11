Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 623,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $97,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $135.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

