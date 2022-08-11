Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.38. 22,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 41,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.69. The stock has a market cap of C$176.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44.

Sylogist ( TSE:SYZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$13.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.25 million. Research analysts expect that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

