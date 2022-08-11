Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird to $89.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Syneos Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Syneos Health by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 477,225 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

