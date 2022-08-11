Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Evercore ISI

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYNH. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.68. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

