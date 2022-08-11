T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) vs. National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Head-To-Head Comparison

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of National Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for T Stamp and National Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 0 0 N/A National Instruments 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

National Instruments has a consensus target price of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Given National Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Instruments is more favorable than T Stamp.

This table compares T Stamp and National Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $3.68 million 9.79 N/A N/A N/A National Instruments $1.47 billion 3.59 $89.32 million $0.78 51.56

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp.

Profitability

This table compares T Stamp and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp N/A N/A N/A National Instruments 6.71% 15.63% 9.21%

Summary

National Instruments beats T Stamp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, document validation, identity verification, duplicate detection, and biometric capture. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; biometrically secured email; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its operations management and analytic enterprise software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; NI SystemLink, a systems management and data collection software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system; and NI Optimal Plus. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. National Instruments Corporation has strategic agreements with Konrad Technologies, Inc. to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation; and Foretellix Ltd. to enhance the safety of advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

