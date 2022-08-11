Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Down 9.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.25. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taseko Mines traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 171,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 452,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The company has a market cap of C$420.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.