TD Securities Increases Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.35% from the company’s current price.

CVO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of TSE CVO opened at C$6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.81 and a 1-year high of C$18.00.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

