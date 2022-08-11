Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 17,662 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

