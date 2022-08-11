Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,539 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 250.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

