Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,492 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 30.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

