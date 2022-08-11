Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,947 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Loews were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,424,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Loews by 847.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 317,874 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 549.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 317,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $10,023,518.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,550,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

