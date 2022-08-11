Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 707 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,247,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 112,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $666.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $571.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.62.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

