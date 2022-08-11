Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

