Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of MTCH opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $182.00.

Several analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

