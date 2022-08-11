Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,235 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 656,593 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,240,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Crown by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 397,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $96.82 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

