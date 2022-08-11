Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 97,255 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 164.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,255 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WestRock were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 26.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 22.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

