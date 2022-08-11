Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com Price Performance

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,478 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,836. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL stock opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.17.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

