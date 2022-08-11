Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

