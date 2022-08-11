Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Loews were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Loews by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $10,023,518.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Trading Up 1.7 %

Loews Announces Dividend

NYSE L opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on L shares. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.