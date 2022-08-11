Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 64.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 112.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

