Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.28 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 203,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 120,963.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 301,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 301,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

