Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $259.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

