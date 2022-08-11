Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $450,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 278,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $44,369,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

