Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.69 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 33.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

