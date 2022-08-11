Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edison International were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

