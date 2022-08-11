Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.34 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalent were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Catalent by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Catalent by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.19. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

