Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.34 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalent were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 217,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $112.84 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.19.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

