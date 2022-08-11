Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.23 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

