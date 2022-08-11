Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.28 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 60,401 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

