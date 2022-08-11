Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twitter were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of -222.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 541,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,234,640. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

