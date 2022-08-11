Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baidu were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $137.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.