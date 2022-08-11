Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baidu were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $137.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

