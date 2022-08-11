Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 31,386 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,386 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.