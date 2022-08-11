Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.