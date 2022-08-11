Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $99.52 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

