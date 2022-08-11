Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 164.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,255 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WestRock were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in WestRock by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,216,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,401,000 after purchasing an additional 732,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

