Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,043 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPL were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

PPL Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

